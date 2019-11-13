Quadco board discusses integration

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) and community integration were among the topics discussed at Quadco Rehabilitation Center’s regular monthly meeting.

Rachel Lange, Employment Services manager, reported to board members that she recently attended a banquet held by the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities recognizing that October is NDEAM. The event acknowledged individuals with disabilities who are currently employed, as well as the employers and organizations that assist individuals in gaining and maintaining employment. Reflecting a commitment to the American labor force, the 2019 NDEAM theme is “The Right Talent, Right Now.”

Observed each October, NDEAM celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and educates about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents. NDEAM dates back to 1945, when Congress declared the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” Lange shared with the group that her department currently has 34 individuals involved in the job search process. Some of the most recent successes were with Walmart, Holiday Inn Express, Marshall’s, Little Caesars, and the Ohio Turnpike.

Shannon Zellers, facility manager, shared with the group that individuals have been active in their local communities, visiting Ja Paintin Me Crazy in Montpelier, Henry County Humane Society, Defiance Library, Defiance and Stryker farmers markets, Leaders Farm in Napoleon, Defiance Bowling Alley, Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green, and The Holly Jolly Christmas Shop in West Unity, among others. Zellers told members that the Art Club has been busy making fall and Halloween crafts including a tent pin ghost and a witch wall hanging.

Quadco Executive Director Bruce Abell reviewed the Policy for Board Self-Evaluation with members. After some discussion, it was decided that the tool will be used again this year as written and reviewed next year to determine if there is a need for modification to the policy or tool. Abell said Quadco’s Internal Compliance Committee is currently reviewing all individual waiver budgets to ensure compliance.

“At this time, we see no issues with the process, and we will continue to monitor the individual budgets closely,” he said.

Transportation Manager Steve Slattman reported that Quadco vehicles traveled 28,092 miles in September, with no accidents. Slattman also told the group that no injuries were reported at the three Quadco facilities during the month.

In other business, the board reviewed and approved the 2020 Quadco board calendar.

The next regular meeting of the non-profit board will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Stryker facility conference room.