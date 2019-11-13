Boxes of holiday spirit

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently delivered 12 shoeboxes full of toys and supplies for Operation Christmas Child. Sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, the program distributes shoeboxes filled with donated items to underprivileged children worldwide.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently delivered 12 shoeboxes full of toys and supplies for Operation Christmas Child. Sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, the program distributes shoeboxes filled with donated items to underprivileged children worldwide. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_sheriff-s-boxes-photo.jpg The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently delivered 12 shoeboxes full of toys and supplies for Operation Christmas Child. Sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, the program distributes shoeboxes filled with donated items to underprivileged children worldwide.