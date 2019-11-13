Grandstand Diner helps homeless

The Grandstand Diner at the 2019 Fulton County Fair netted proceeds of $9,576, which were distributed to three area homeless shelters. Pictured, from left, are Cecily Rohrs, Friendship House, Archbold; Elena Kutzli, Grandstand Diner co-manager with Doug Kutzli; Nancy Allan, Noah House, Pettisville/Wauseon; and Kristine Clark, Open Door, Delta.
