Seven motorists cited in traffic blitz

Seven motorists were issued citations during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Oct. 26-31 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations were issued for four speed violations, one for a motorist over 21 operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one for driving under suspension, and one for operating without reasonable control. Deputies made 20 traffic stops and also issued 16 warnings.

A traffic blitz will be conducted Nov. 16-25 during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Traffic blitzed are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.