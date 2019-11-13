Williams Co. SWCD dinner, discussion slated

The Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a dinner and meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, 5 p.m., at the Kissell Building, 509 N. Liberty St., West Unity.

The featured topic will be “Local Manure Management Strategies.” The program will include: Terry Mescher, Ohio Department of Agriculture, reviewing regulations, explaining application rates for row crops, and giving a general outline on manure application management; Bridgewater Dairy of Montpelier, discussing its advanced manure storage and general operations; Innovative Ag, discussing its business, the benefits of chicken litter, and how it is applied; Fry Brothers of Montpelier, explaining custom application, its eight million-gallon emergency storage lagoon, and a new custom application toolbar; and Dan Bruner, Ohio Department of Agriculture and Department of Livestock and Environmental Permitting, discussing protocol, permitted regulations, and what to expect during DLEP site visits.

The meal is free and sponsored by the Williams SWCD, ODA, and the Fulton SWCD. Reservations are requested; call 419-636-9395, ext. 3 by Nov. 19. Small door prizes will be presented.