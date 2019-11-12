FFA Dairy Cattle Judging winners named

Winners have been announced for the District I FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Career Development Event, an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to select quality dairy cattle.

Students were challenged with pedigree evaluation, sire selection, linear evaluation, a written test, placing classes, and writing class reasons.

Winners were: First place, Taylor Common, Anthony Wayne; second place, Callie Seedorf, Patrick Henry; third place, Caleb Schlie, Edgerton; fourth place, Sarah Millikan, Patrick Henry; fifth place, Spencer Meyer, Four County Career Center, Archbold; sixth place, Will Seedorf, Patrick Henry; seventh place, Hunter Leonard, Tinora eighth place, Natalie Meyer, Patrick Henry; ninth place, Shealyn Martin, West Unity; 10th place, Trey Schroeder, Wauseon.

Team placings were: First, Patrick Henry second, Four County Career Center; third, Edgerton; fourth, West Unity; fifith, Archbold; sixth, Otsego; seventh, Wauseon; eighth, Delta; ninth, Liberty Center; 10th, Tinora.

The Dairy Foods CDE was also held last month. The focus is on achievement of high quality raw milk, federal milk marketing orders, and attributes of selected products of milk. Participants take a written test, then distinguish milk quality and safe milking equipment. They also identify dairy by-products, and determine real and unreal milk products.

Winners were: First place, Kaleb Barnes, Delta; second place, Weston Ruffer, Archbold; third place, Brooke Vanderveer, Fayette; fourth place, Ashley Creps, Delta; fifth place, Zeph Siefker, Wauseon; sixth place, Caleigh Keller, Fayette; seventh place, Amber Gaona, Fayette; eighth place, Lucy Jones, Liberty Center; ninth place, Heather Vollmer, Edgerton; 10th place, Andrew Perez, Wauseon.

Team placings: First, Fayette; second, Delta; third, Archbold; fourth, Wauseon; fifth, Liberty Center; sixth, Oak Harbor; seventh, Fairview; eighth, Holgate; ninth, Tinora; 10th, Edgerton.

FFA CDEs are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.