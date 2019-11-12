NSCC awarded by Foundation

Northwest State Community College in Archbold was presented Oct. 25 with a check for $765,431 by Brian Roth, second from left, Foundation board representative, and Robbin Wilcox, third from left, NSCC executive director for development, at the college’s Board of Trustees meeting. The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs, and student support efforts. Nearly $5 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the Foundation over the past 10 years. Also pictured are NSCC President Michael Thomson and Board Chair Laura Howell.

