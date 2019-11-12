County cemeteries awarded funds

Three Fulton County cemeteries will benefit from $75,357 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 65 cemeteries in 34 counties throughout Ohio.

The new Cemetery Grant Fund, a new law which went effective in 2018, defrays the costs of exceptional cemetery maintenance or training cemetery personnel in maintenance and operation.

Johnson Cemetery in German Township and Pleasant View Union Cemetery will each receive $1,000 for monument maintenance and cemetery records maintenance, respectively. Archbold Cemetery will receive $3,000 for monument maintenance.

“The maintenance of cemetery grounds varies widely, and many cemeteries will be able to use these funds to repair damages from the devastating tornadoes that ravaged part of our state earlier this year, even preventing injury from monuments on the verge of collapsing,” Department of Commerce Director Sheryl Maxfield said.

The Division received more than $300,000 in requests for the $80,000 in available funding.