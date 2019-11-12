Christmas Cheer registration deadline Nov. 15

It’s the time of year when Fulton County Christmas Cheer begins to gather funds and volunteers to help out families in need in the county. This year’s program will run the week of Dec. 9-12 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

More than 1,100 families have been invited to participate; typically, about 650 of those pre-registered families are served, according to chairman Cecily Rohrs. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 15.

Participants shop the Christmas Cheer store for food and some household items, then shop the General Store section for blankets, towels, hats, gloves, mittens, and towels, and toys for the children. Everything in the Christmas Cheer store is new.

The program is made possible through the support of county residents, industry, civic clubs, churches, and schools.

Monetary donations to the 501c3 organization can be sent to Christmas Cheer, 202 DeGroff Ave., Archbold, Ohio 43502. Collected goods can be brought to the Junior Fair Building at the fairgrounds on Monday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

In addition, Christmas Cheer is the clearing house for donations of older, working vehicles and functional used furniture and appliances, all in good condition, for families in need. Volunteers are available to collect and deliver these items.

For more details on the Christmas Cheer 2019 program, visit www.fultoncoutychristmascheer.org.