Parent Empowerment Workshop on Thursday

The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Counseling Department will present the Community Connection and Parent Empowerment Workshop, an evening of learning, connecting, and empowerment for K-12 parents, Thursday, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., at the elementary/middle school cafetorium, 940 E. Oak St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Informational sessions will include:

• Careers, Jobs and Other Hot Topics, 6 p.m. – Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, will discuss job trends in Fulton County and northwest Ohio, career training, and why students should consider local employment.

• PAX for Parents, 6 p.m. – Laura Kemp explains the evidence-based strategy used in classrooms and how to utilitze it at home.

• Financial Planning for College, 6:45 p.m.​ – Ron Hodges of American Fidelity shows how to plan financially for college, including finding unused scholarship opportunities.

• It All Matters, 6:45 p.m. ​– Lisa Williams will discuss parental awareness that can change behavior, attitudes, and choices that shape the lives of dependent children.

• Digital Empowerment Presentation​, 7:30 p.m., and Digital Empowerment in Action, 8:30 p.m. ​ – Det. Scott Frank – An eye-opening and empowering presentation about the dangers lurking for young people online and within social media. Tricks and inside information your teen may not want you to know.

Free child care provided.