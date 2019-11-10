Students earn perfect scores

The Pike-Delta-York Local Schools Board of Education honored the hard work of 18 exceptional students at the regular September meeting.

Each year, students in grades 3-12 participate in required state testing, and results are returned over the summer for districts to review. Once results are available, district staff members analyze the scores and highlight students who reach a perfect scaled score.

Last spring, the following P-D-Y students from across the district achieved this elite level: Allen Evans, third grade Math; Mackenzie Grahn, third grade Math; Jakub Heinemann, third grade Math; Hannah Tedrow, third grade Math; Wyatt York, third grade Math; Hayden Boulton, fifth grade Math; Nathaniel Elliott, fifth grade ELA; Jadon Lohman, fifth grade ELA; Abbigail Savage, fifth grade ELA; Natalie Friess, sixth grade Math; Brady Morr, sixth grade Math; LoganRingle, sixth grade Math; Kate Friess, seventh grade Math; Joel Arroyo Sierra, seventh grade, Math; Luke Snyder, seventh grade Math; Allison Buckenmeyer, Algebra I; Evan Hanefeld, Algebra I8; Zack Mattin, Geometry.