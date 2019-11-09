NOCAC offers heating assistance

With cold weather fast approaching, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission will once again assist households to establish or maintain their heating source with the Winter Crisis Program and Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The Winter Crisis program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible customer’s main and/or electric accounts. The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected, have a pending disconnection notice, need to establish new service, need to transfer service or have 25 percent or less amount of bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing and furnace repair.

For utilities that are in disconnect status (regulated utility company), a hold can be placed on the account until the time of appointment, but is limited to one hold per program year and cannot be extended. No-show appointments may result in utilities being shut off.

The 2020 WCP begins Nov. 1 and ends March 31. Applicants must provide the past 30-day or 12-month income, social security cards, birthdates, electric bill, gas bill, and proof of disability if applicable. If the household pays medical, dental or vision premiums or child support, please bring proof of these payments. The above information is needed for all household members.

HEAP, also known as the Home Energy Assistance Program, is a federally funded program designed to help eligible low-income Ohioans meet the high costs of home heating. This program can only be accessed one time per season and the amount of the benefit depends on the size of the household, household income, and what type of fuel is used.

In most cases, the one-time benefit will be a credit applied directly to the utility bill. Income eligible household must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty guideline. No emergency need is required for this program.

To schedule an appointment for heating assistance, call the toll-free 24-hour hotline at 1-844-493-1193 or visit www.nocac.org.