Delta Eagle donates to Relay For Life

Rick Metzger, left, a Delta Eagles member, recently donated $5,000 to Fulton County Relay For Life, to go toward the organization’s 2020 event. A certified speaking professional, Metzger was awarded the money by the Cigar Professional Emphasis Group, a community of speakers, trainers, authors, and others who raise money for charitable causes. It was the second consecutive year that Metzger won the award and donated the money to Relay For Life. The donation was forwarded to an American Cancer Society representative to the Fulton County Cancer Coalition. Also pictured, from left, are Amanda Bird, Allison Boesel, Sharon Morr, Dorothy Miller, and Pat Strausbaugh.

