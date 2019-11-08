Wauseon church hosting 140th Chicken Pie Supper

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wauseon will again be holding a Chicken Pie Supper. This year, the 140th annual Chicken Pie Supper and Bake Sale will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The bake sale begins at 4:30 p.m., and serving is in the fellowship hall from 5 -7 p.m. or until sold out. Carry-out drive-thru service will be available from 4:30 – 6:15 p.m. in the church parking lot north of the fellowship hall.

The menu continues to include chicken pie, mashed potatoes, and homemade dessert pie, with gravy, Cole slaw, cranberry salad, bread and butter, and beverage served family style. The amount of food needed for the meal includes 525 pounds of chicken, 400 pounds of potatoes, 60 pounds of cranberries, 4 bushels of cabbage, 40 gallons of gravy, and 160 dessert pies.

The public is invited to come and enjoy this tradition. The church is located at 129 East Elm Street in Wauseon next to the library and across from the post office.

History

It was a wintry day in 1879 when Jacob and Elizabeth (Mattie) Miley set out for the church with their bobsled and team. They arrived at the church and were joined by Jacob’s brother Thomas and his wife Caroline (Cally) Miley, who were there to help serve the supper.

The food was placed at the front of the church near the pulpit, and the diners sat in the front pews, where they were served by Jake and Tom Miley. Coffee was made and kept hot next door at Mrs. Wood’s house. The menu consisted of fried chicken, hominy, pickles, bread and butter, cake, and coffee. The price was 10 cents, and the ladies made $4 on their venture.

This was the beginning of what has come to be called the Chicken Pie Supper at Wauseon First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Those who prepared the food and those who were served enjoyed the Chicken Pie Supper so much that it has become an annual custom and has been served each year except 1943 (during the World War II because of sugar rationing).

But in 1944, even though rationing was still on, members of the church saved their stamps and donated them to be used for the church Chicken Pie Supper. A bazaar was added in connection with the meal so that those attending might purchase the needlework, crafts, and other “goodies” prepared by members of the church. The custom continues with a bake sale replacing the bazaar, and members still enjoy the fun, fellowship, and yes, frustrations of preparing for the annual event.

The annual dinner still continues to be served for the public with an annual attendance of nearly 1,000.