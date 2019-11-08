COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Christopher E. Box, Delta, vs. Tammy Box, Defiance, termination of marriage without children.

Gary M. Schmitz, Lyons, vs. Taryn L. Schmitz, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Discover Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs., Jenni Hageman, Wauseon, other civil.

Tara L. Suarez, Wauseon, vs. Eric J. Suarez, Fayette, termination of marriage with children.

Discover Bank, Hebron, Ky., vs. Jessica Flores, Archbold, other civil.

Brent Roady, Wauseon, vs. Courtney Roady, Falcon, Ky., termination of marriage without children.

Discover Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Edsel Swisher, Wauseon, other civil.

Western District Court

Nancy L. Krieger, Wauseon, assured clear distance, $195.

Laura J. Nafziger, Archbold, speed, $140.

Rhys J. Ruger, Fayette, speed, $243.

Billie Jo Watkins, Napoleon, speed, $140.

Josue Sandoval, Archbold, speed, $140.

Jamie L. Bock, Whitehouse, speed, $140.

Christopher J. Mullins, Wauseon, using former owner’s license plates, $130.

Tori Jernigan, Napoleon, speed, $140.

Lillie K. Meeker, Lyons, speed, $130.

Juan J. Bueno, Wauseon, right of way, $130.

Matthew C. Maunz, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Justin R. Perdue, Archbold, resisting arrest, $301, 43 days jail with credit for time served, no violations of law for two years.

Dylan P. Miller, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $83.

Janet R. Guiterrez, Napoleon, speed, $130.

Dawn M. Colon Stephens, Wauseon, failure to confine dog, $217.

Jobe A. Gonzales Reynolds, homeless, petty theft, $167 plus costs, eight days jail with credit for time served, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, reportable probation for two years, no consumption or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs for three years.

Christopher A. Hiller, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Tonya L. Wilburn, Pettisville, theft, $338, 20 hours community service, no violations of law for three years.

Eric J. Suarez, Fayette, obstructing official business, $333, five days jail with credit for time served, no violations of law for two years.

Kasey E. Watson, Defiance, stop sign, $195.

Jordyn N. Barnhart, Wauseon, conduct, $133.

Jennifer L. Dunn, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $160.

Anthony W. Brown, Fayette, assault, $158, three days jail with credit for time served.

Heron M. Chavez, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $676, license suspended one year, reportable probation 180 days, restricted license plates, driver’s intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for three years.

Trisha N. Corley, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $158.

Bixby Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Kristin M. Farrell, Fayette, $1,787.

Marriage Licenses

Jeffrey L. Boyers, 65, Wauseon, estimator, and Debra Lee Engel, 64, Wauseon, registered nurse.

Daniel J. Adkins, 36, Archbold, factory worker, and Catherine S. Sweet, 31, Archbold, factory worker.

Brian A. Groves Sr., 45, Wauseon, firefighter/paramedic, and Jena L. Myers, 23, Wauseon, cook.

Michael A. Laber, 36, Fayette, supervisor, and Katrena L. Kill, 38, Fayette, nurse.

Jacob F. Billings, 25, Wauseon, crew member, and Angelical M. Rocha, 22, Wauseon, general manager.

Anthony L. Chadwick, 27, Delta, fabricator, and Danielle M. Navarro, 27, Delta, waitress.

Real Estate Transfers

Jason R. Castillo to Steve Reese, 22571 U.S. 20A, Archbold, $38,500.

Brianne N. Schmitz to Donald E. Dotson, 404 Dodge St., Swanton, $142,000.

Donald P. and Bonnie L. Ditch to Dennis E. and Leslie A. Szalkowski, 112 E. Garfield St., Swanton, $112,000.

Merle C. Sampson to Stephen and Katherine L. Poca, 511 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $140,000.

Scott J. Harding to Tony Davis, 241 N. Franklin St., Wauseon, $124,900.

JRS Rentals LLC to Thomas P. and Tina M. Sullivan, 210 W. Main St., Metamora, $15,000.

Toby J. Spengler to Todd J. and Trina S. Fry, 14480 County Road A, Wauseon, $180,000.

Jeffrey D. and Tracey A. Weis to Catherine G. Jordan, 3502 County Road EF, Swanton, $306,000.

Benjamin A. and Nicole M. Waidelich to Edmund B. II and Annette M. Shotwell, 19 Hawthorne Drive, Delta, $108,000.

David A. and Linda D. Whitman to Damon W. Drewes, 228 Birch St., Wauseon, $108,000.