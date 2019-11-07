Voters approve all issues

The countywide senior citizens levy easily passed in Fulton County during Tuesday’s general election. The five-year, 1.6-mill renewal with a 0.1-mill increase was approved by voters 5,101-2,168, or 70%-30%.

It had approval in every precinct with the Swancreek Liberty Center precinct being the closest. In that precinct, it was 53.85% for to 46.15% against. Archbold Two had the highest approval rate, at 81%.

The $1,556,405 the levy will generate annually will cover the cost of operations, meals, transportation, activities, housekeeping, and information and referral assistance for the main Wauseon location and its satellite locations in Archbold, Fayette, Swanton, and Delta.

The levy, in fact, maintains the bulk of the senior citizen services budget in the county. The largest percentage goes toward the seniors’ meal program – about 550 meals a day served at the five senior center locations and home-delivered across 12 meal routes.

The senior center locations serve about 3,500 of Fulton County’s senior citizens – about 40% – in some capacity.

Every other levy in the county was also approved by voters.

Clinton Township voters approved two local levies. The first is an additional levy for fire protection services at 1.54-mills. It passed 840-465. Also passing, by a vote of 931-380, was replacement roads levy for five years at 1-mill.

Franklin Township approved an additional five-year, 1.1-mill levy for fire and EMS services by a vote of 78-32. Dover Township voters approved a 1-mill replacement fire levy 228-76.

The Normal Memorial Library in Fayette saw a five-year, 0.75-mill measure approved 394-122.

There are also a trio of renewal levies on the ballot around the county.

In Delta, voters renewed a five-year, 1.25-mill levy used for operating the municipal pool, 418-130. Amboy Township had a five-year, 0.75-mill renewal for maintaining and operating cemeteries approved, 170-49. In York Township, a five-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy for fire protection services was approved by a vote of 519-118.

Voters in the Delta One precinct overwhelmingly approved Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pueblo Lindo by a vote of 120-27.

