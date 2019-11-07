Wauseon offers sidewalk repair deal

A brief meeting of Wauseon City Council on Monday covered sidewalk repair among several topics.

While discussing sidewalks, Public Service Director Keith Torbet said those damaged by city trees are the city’s responsibility, but those suffering age deterioration are the resident’s responsibility. He said, however, that residents can contact the city and request that its contractor, Mica Construction of Lyons, repair their sidewalks next spring for a negotiated, more affordable price.

Torbet added that the negotiated fall price, which was $5 per foot, could increase a bit by spring, but “it’s (still) going to be a lot cheaper for them.”

He said the city’s goal is to replace older sidewalks over the next couple of years.

In a Tree Commission report, Rick Frey said member Larry Frey inspected the disc golf course at Reighard Park after players complained of trees on the course that inhibit the game. Frey said it was determined that a couple of trees block the course fairway. He said players have suggested shearing off the tree tops or relocating the trees.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the department participated in various events, tours, and training sessions during Fire Safety Month in October. He said activities included educational sessions with local students.

Sluder said the department will meet Thursday with county township trustees to discuss their service contracts.

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that potential candidates for a patrol officer position have been tested, and interviews will be held next week.

He said about 60 pounds of unwanted and unused prescription pills were collected during Drug Take-Back Day on Nov. 2. Those drugs will be sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration for disposal.

Chittenden said trick or treating on Halloween proceeded without complaints, problems, issues, accidents or vandalism.

He reminded residents that the department is currently accepting applications for Christmas for Kids, scheduled for Dec. 14.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said Arcadis, a Toledo design and consulting firm, has completed plans for installation of a water line on South Shoop Avenue. He said the plans will be submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency for approval before being placed for bidding.

Torbet said city brush pick-up has been completed, and city workers will now concentrate on disposing of leaves. He said residents with remaining brush can place it for pick-up again in about two months.

He said a meeting regarding concerns about a detention pond on Enterprise Avenue has to be rescheduled.

In legislation, Council members approved on emergency a resolution authorizing Mayor Kathy Huner to enter an agreement for indigent defense services with the Fulton County Commissioners. They also passed the first reading of a resolution authorizing Huner to to renew an agreement with Schoenhardt and Associates for generally accepted accounting services.

In new business, the council approved motions to accept both the 2020 schedule for City Council meetings and Christmas gifts for 2019 full-time city employees.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.