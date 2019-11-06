Grime, Toeppe unseat incumbent mayors

There will be new mayors in both Archbold and Swanton following general election wins on Tuesday.

Brad Grime unseated Jeff Fryman in Archbold. Neil Toeppe beat out incumbent Ann Roth in Swanton.

In Archbold, Grime, a former Archbold Village Council member, won handily over Fryman. He garnered 763 votes compared to 420 for Fryman. All results are unofficial.

The race was closer in Swanton, but the end result was the same. Toeppe, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce president, topped Roth 432-373.

Delta and Metamora will also have new mayors. Bob Gilbert ran unopposed for the Delta seat being vacated by Dan Miller. Richard Sauerlender ran unopposed for the Metamora mayoral seat, replacing Kenneth Wysong.

Incumbent mayors Andrea Glecker in Lyons, David Borer in Fayette, and Kathy Huner in Wauseon ran unopposed.

Archbold, Delta, and Metamora had contested council races.

In a tight Archbold race for three spots, Karla C. Ball sits comfortably in first with 914 votes. Second through fourth are close, with Kevin D. Eicher earning 688 votes, Kevin L. Morton, 679, and Monica M. Miller, 669. Michael Dijak was fifth, with 222 votes.

With three spots on the line in Delta, Lynn Frank had 352 votes, Chad Johnson 301, and Tony Dawson 271. Art Thomas had 217, and write-in candidate Chris Bauer had 17 votes, with 92 other write-in votes not yet accounted for.

In Metamora, John G. Hudik was first in the race for two seats with 60 votes, followed by Karon Lane with 53 and Lynda Arquette with 40.

Townships

Rick Frey won a close race for Clinton Township trustee, according to unofficial results. He garnered 634 votes, while Dave Murry had 604. The term ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Jon Ehrsam unseated longtime trustee Carl Buehrer in Pike Township. He had 166 votes, to 149 for Buehrer. In Gorham Township, Eliott L. Richardson handily defeated Lee W. Opdycke 308-128.

In a crowded Royalton Township trustee race, Neil Shaw got 59% of the vote to win. He had 176 votes, John W. O’Neil had 74, Andrew Harris 30, and Merlin McCabe 16.

The race was tight in York Township, but Mark J. Jones looks to be the winner, according to the unofficial results. He had 290 votes, and Joe Howard 279 in the race for trustee.

Gene Wilson unseated incumbent Phil Wiland in Swancreek Township by a vote of 880-484.

In the Dover Township fiscal officer, Dianne Valentine topped Pamela Moore 223-78. In the German Township fiscal officer race, It appears Keith Roth has defeated Joyce Kinsman as he holds a 431-420 advantage.

School boards

In a congested Pettisville race for two board of education spots, Scott Rupp had 228 votes, Brent King 191, Pam Skates 177, Daniel A. Bruner 141, and Eric Rychener 69.

In Fayette, three spots were up for grabs. Jason Kessler had 416 votes, Kirk Keiser 374, Ryan R. Eberly 362, and Fred Stockburger 218.

In Archbold, Jeremy M. Hurst was the only candidate and earned 1,220 votes. In Evergreen, Nora E. Kiefer had 601 votes, and Zachary Murry 577 in a race for two spots.

Two spots were open in Pike-Delta-York, with Alice M. Simon getting 860 votes and Tammy Sprow 843. In Swanton, David Smith had 1,136 votes and Ben Remer 1,093, with two spots open.

Also, with two spots open in Wauseon, Larry Fruth had 1,037 votes and Stacia Radabaugh 926.

Rick Frey
Neil Toeppe
Mark Jones

