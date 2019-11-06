Burt honored

Trine University’s McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering presented Chad Burt, a 1998 alumnus and Wauseon High School calculus teacher, with the 2019 McKetta Outstanding High School Teacher award on Oct. 23 at a ceremonial dinner in Angola, Ind., the university’s location. Burt was nominated by Trine chemical engineer student and WHS alumna Brooke Hardy, who credited Burt’s high school course for her current academic success. Burt received a plaque and cash award.

