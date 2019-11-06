Spaghetti dinner to benefit NAMI Four County

NAMI Four County will hold its fifth annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Buffalo Road Reception Hall (Knights of Columbus) at 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan. A freewill offering will be accepted for the dinner, which includes spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, a variety of beverages and dessert.

Raffles and a silent auction will take place during the dinner, including a Chinese auction of 26 gift packages that include merchandise, services and gift certificates from more than 50 area merchants, and a silent auction that includes a Cleveland Browns football signed by Greg Robinson and a one year membership to the Bryan YMCA.

A complete list of the silent and Chinese auction packages can be found on the NAMI Four County website, www.namifourcounty.org.

All proceeds from the fundraiser support NAMI Four County’s free family and community mental health education classes and trainings as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. The donations also support various mental health community awareness campaigns and activities.

Volunteers from the First Federal Wealth Management and Kohls Cares department store associates will again assist NAMI members at the dinner, and Archbold Boy Scout Troop 63 will help as servers.

For more information about NAMI Four County, its programs, support groups and community awareness efforts, visit its website. All of NAMI’s monthly meetings, classes, trainings and support groups are free and open to the public. More information about the spaghetti dinner is also provided on the website.

NAMI Four County, a volunteer organization, is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for family and friends who have a loved one with a mental illness. It is registered as an Ohio non-profit, public charity and is recognized under the Internal Revenue Code as a 501(c)(3) organization.