SHS marching band readying for state

The Swanton Marching Band worked through the rain and mud Oct. 26 to put on an impressive performance at the Bulldog Bowl. The Marching Bulldogs were rewarded with a superior rating and a trip to state.

The 46-member band will perform in the OMEA State Marching Band Finals at Brunswick High School at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. They will be playing their contest show, entitled “Jekyll and Hyde.”

Swanton Marching Band Director Samantha Preisner was very impressed with the band’s performance at the Bulldog Bowl.

“They performed a great show under terrible weather and field conditions,” said Preisner. “Watching the video of our performance, I have no idea how the kids were able to stay in their lines with almost no yard lines or hash marks left. I told the kids that this performance was a testament to their hard work and dedication this season.”

She added that she is very proud of the kids for qualifying for state again, “but as I told the kids before their Bulldog Bowl performance, it would not matter to me whether or not we qualified for state this year because I was so proud of them and the progress they have made this season. We have the most amazing group of kids this year, and I feel so lucky to be able to work with them.”

Preisner recognized the seniors and section leaders for their outstanding leadership.

“I am very excited to see what they will do as this school year continues,” she said. “I would also like to recognize our amazing parent volunteers. We would not be able to provide our kids with these opportunities without their support.”

There are 29 marching bands slated to perform at Brunswick High School on Saturday. Performances start at 11 a.m., and last until 7 p.m.

The Swanton High School marching band plays during halftime of a home football game in October. This Saturday they will play at the state marching band finals.

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

