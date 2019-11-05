Shamys celebrate 50th

Richard and Penny Shamy announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

Richard John Shamy and Penny Marie Zeiter were married Oct. 24, 1969, in Faith Lutheran Church in Toledo. They reside in Delta.

Their son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Tammy Shamy, live in Fredericksburg, Va. Grandsons are Christopher Shamy and Austin Shamy, both of Fredericksburg. A granddaughter, Tori (Randy) Castellon, lives in Cherry Point, N.C. A great-grandson, Olin Shamy, lives in Fredericksburg.

Plans are tentative for a celebration at a later date. Please, no gifts or cards except the gift of kindness towards others.