County awarded safe driving grant

Fulton County Safe Communities has been awarded $35,000 through the Ohio Department of Public Safety to continue the promotion of safe driving, Health Commissioner Kim Cupp has announced.

The grant comes through the department’s Traffic Safety Office, and is funded by monies provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Cupp said the mission of Fulton County Safe Communities is to create safety programs and provide enforcement serving all communities in the Fulton County area that will lend to reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

“It is imperative to not only enforce the laws regarding traffic safety, but to continue our efforts to improve visibility of my deputies and to add education to complete our vision of a safer Fulton County,” said Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller.

In 2018, there were six fatalities related to vehicle crashes, than 2017 statistics. Those working to decrease the numbers include law enforcement, the Ohio Department of Transportation, emergency services, county engineers, county commissioners, health departments, county extension offices, local insurance businesses, trucking companies, and public safety.

“The need to add awareness of traffic safety issues with enforcement is a great concern for our county, especially for our younger drivers,” said Rachel Kinsman, project director. “Awareness and education are key to saving lives. If through education, we can get people to realize how they can increase their safety by merely putting on a seat belt or not driving impaired, we have succeeded and used this grant well.”

The county sheriff’s office also has a grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for high visibility enforcement during major holidays and national mobilization blitzes, such as “Click It Or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

For more information regarding Fulton County Safe Communities, contact Rachel Kinsman at 419-337-0915.