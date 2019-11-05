Discover NSCC Day scheduled

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will hold Discover NSCC Day, a free event, on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“Northwest State offers great education and training for students of all ages,” said Terri Lavin, director of admissions. “At Discover NSCC Day, we will have activities all across campus. Discover NSCC Day is a great way for students to see first-hand some of the many great things we do to help change lives through education.”

Hands-on activities will include testing specimens in the medical assisting lab, investigating a mock crime scene, escape rooms, 3-D printing and chemistry exploration, an all-ages obstacle course, and observing simulations in the state-of-the-art nursing lab. Guests can also apply for an opportunity to win one of two $500 scholarships. NSCC student services representatives from Advising, Admissions, and Financial Aid, among other departments, will be available to answer questions and share information.

Discover NSCC Day is open to the public. For more information, call 419-267-1320 or NorthwestState.edu/discover-nscc.

Additionally, the NSCC Alumni Relations department is offering special “Re-Discover NSCC Day” activities on campus for alumni, family, and friends including coffee and donuts, a meet and greet with President Dr. Michael Thomson and other NSCC representatives, and a special luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in Room C200.

This event is free but registration is required. Call 419-267-1351 or visit NorthwestState.edu/Events.

Northwest State Community College is located at 22600 State Highway 34 in Archbold.