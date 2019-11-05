Rotary Club auction pulls in $70K

The bidding was brisk, the merchandise moved quickly, and when the dust settled only a few toys remained unsold.

The 58th Annual Wauseon Rotary Auction was so successful that activities ended at a surprisingly early 8:30 p.m., said Brett Kahrs, Rotary Club treasurer. Gross proceeds are estimated at $70,000.

About 550 people passed through Spangler Arena at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Oct. 26 between the 10 a.m. starting time and the finish. As with every year, some diehard enthusiasts checked in early, brought their own seating, and made a day of it, Kahrs said.

Many of the several thousand available items passed through simultaneous auction blocks in the morning, with larger items taking the stage at 6 p.m. The largest bid came in at $4,000, for a 1953 Oliver 66 Row-Crop antique tractor. Other high-end items included a car, two golf carts, a second antique tractor, row boats, and a motor boat.

Raffle winners included: Shelly Behnfeldt of Archbold, $2,000; Lisa Funchion of Napoleon, $500; and Clay Simpkins of Toledo, $100.

Kahrs said this year’s 8:30 p.m. close isn’t typical; while most years the auction finishes around 10 p.m., other years it has lasted as late as 2:30 a.m.

“The auction went very smoothly. It went quick, and we had a good crowd,” he said. “We usually don’t have a problem getting rid of anything.”

Only a few toys remained, and those were donated to Toys For Tots, a Christmas charity operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

The auction’s proceeds, which include food sales, fund Rotary Club community projects. This year, the majority will be used to improve and enhance the organization’s Indian Hill Trail project, including adding signage, benches, tree identifications, and additional paths.

