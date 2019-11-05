Senior citizen levy among ballot issues

There will be one countywide issue among the several that will be before Fulton County voters in today’s general election.

The issue on the ballot for voters throughout the county will be for senior citizen services. A five-year, 1.6-mill renewal and 0.1-mill increase will be decided on. It is for providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities.

Clinton Township voters will see two local levies. The first is an additional levy for fire protection services. It would be for five years at 1.54-mills. Also slated for the ballot in the township is a replacement roads levy for five years at 1-mill.

Franklin Township voters will decide on an additional five-year, 1.1-mill levy for fire and EMS services.

The Normal Memorial Library in Fayette will see a replacement levy to pay for current expenses. Voters will be asked to approve a five-year, 0.75-mill measure.

There are also a trio of renewal levies on the ballot around the county.

In Delta, voters will decide whether to renew a five-year, 1.25-mill levy used for operating the municipal pool. Amboy Township will have a five-year, 0.75-mill renewal for maintaining and operating cemeteries. York Township will have a five-year, 0.5-mill renewal levy for fire protection services.

The final issue is for Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pueblo Lindo in Delta. It will only be voted on by those in the Delta One precinct.

