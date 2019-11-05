FCCC selects Student Ambassadors

Four County Career Center’s Students Ambassadors are seniors chosen each year based on their teacher’s recommendations and leadership abilities. They represent the school in a variety of capacities including hosting future students and parents, as well as area-elected officials and members of the community, at the center. The 2019-20 Student Ambassadors are – front, from left – Michael Roumell of Napoleon, Starr Anteau of Patrick Henry, Mercedes Palladino of Defiance, Maggie Weller of Napoleon, Kalen Rauch of Liberty Center, Cade DeLong of Patrick Henry – middle, from left – Adriel Nelson of Wauseon, Joshua Brueshaber of Patrick Henry, Kendra Reeder of Defiance, Angelina Bowman of Bryan, Ethan Thompson of Fairview, Carley Horst of Archbold – back, from left – Elizabeth Vetter of Fairview, Rhiana Short of Pettisville, Breyer Zachrich of Pettisville, Kaleb Sampson of Bryan, Cade Keefer of Hilltop, Kelby Sapp of Edon, Amanda Wayne of Edgerton, Makinzi Loutzenhiser of Fairview, and AJ Canady of Fairview. Absent from the photo is Silas Sanchez of Wauseon.

