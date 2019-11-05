PPG moving its offices

Parkview Physicians Group will move its two Wauseon offices into a single location.

The new PPG Family Medicine office will be located at the Fulton County Health Center, 725 S. Shoop Ave., in Medical Office Building South on the first floor. The 10,000 square-foot space will include a waiting area, two lab draw rooms, two procedure rooms, and 17 patient rooms.

The move will happen in two phases. On Nov. 4, Anthony Uribes, M.D., James Zimmerman, M.D., and Nicole Young, PA-C, will begin seeing patients at the new location. On Nov.11, Jana Bourn, M.D., and Kenton Kamp, M.D., will join them.

The community is invited to see the new space during an open house with refreshments on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the staff and providers.

For additional information, call 419-335-7921.