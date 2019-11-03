Blood drives open in Nov.

As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.

Upcoming Fulton County blood drives include: Monday, Nov. 4, noon-6 p.m., Living Waters Alliance Church, 124 N. Main St., Swanton; Tuesday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W. Holland St., Archbold; Thursday, Nov. 7, noon-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 854 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility. One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.

For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely, and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.