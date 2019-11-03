Ehrsam challenges Buehrer in Pike Twp.

In Pike Township, Jon Ehrsam is challenging long-time trustee Carl E. Buehrer. (Jon Ehrsam did not return a questionnaire to the Expositor.)

Carl E. Buehrer

Buehrer has served seven terms as a trustee, and also served on the Pike-Delta-York Board of Education, Fulton County Board of Education, and as president of the Fulton Trustee Association. He is married to Sharon.

He is a past Rotary Club president, 40-year member of the Fulton County Fair Board, past master at Aetna Grange, a Chamber of Commerce chairman, president of the Fulton County Historical Society, and member of the American Legion.

Why are you running for political office? Enjoy the challenge of small government. Have the time to continue serving as trustee.

Why should people vote for you? Have been a part of many common sense projects. Believe in service above self. Over 30 years operating and owning four retail businesses.

What are your two main goals, if elected? I have found that things change, so it is best to be ready to take on the needs as they come, answer the questions when asked.