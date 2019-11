On Sunday at 2 a.m., it will once again be time to turn clocks back one hour to mark the end of daylight saving time.

The change will mean an earlier sunrise in Northwest Ohio. The sun will rise at 7:08 a.m. on Sunday.

It will also get dark earlier, however. Sunset for Sunday evening will be at 5:26 p.m., as opposed to around 6:30 p.m. as it has been this week.

The end of daylight saving time is also a good time to check and change batteries in smoke detectors.