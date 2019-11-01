Lyons man gets prison term

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Zachary Tipton, 39, of Lyons previously pleaded guilty to misuse of credit cards and aggravated possession of drugs. He did with purpose to defraud, obtain property or services by the use of a credit card in one or more transactions, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the card had expired or been revoked, or was obtained, is retained, or is being used in violation of law. He also possessed methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for misuse of credit cards, and 11 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, said sentences to be served concurrently, for a total prison term of 11 months.

Kenneth Calandra, 59, of Bryan pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $200 fine; sucessfully complete a program at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and all aftercare; and serve three days at CCNO, with credit for one day served.

Failure to comply could result in 180 days in jail.

Gage McCullough, 26, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; abide by an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; obtain his GED; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; and successfully complete treatment and any recommended aftercare with A Renewed Mind.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.