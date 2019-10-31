Five running for Pettisville School Board

Five candidates are running for two spots on the Pettisville Board of Education. Incumbents Daniel Bruner and Brent King are being challenged by Scott Rupp, Eric Rychener, and Pam Skates. (Brent King did not return a questionnaire to the Expositor)

Daniel Bruner

Education: Pettisville High, Bluffton University.

Family: Married, four children, 9 grandchildren.

Age: 64

Civic Organizations: Fulton County United Way, Fulton County Fair Board.

Why are you running for office? To provide each child that attends Pettisville schools the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential.

Why should people vote for you? I will strive to ensure the students and staff at Pettisville schools have the resources needed to provide and receive a quality education.

What are your two main goals, if elected? 1. Provide a school environment that allows each student to learn.

2. Give the staff the resources needed to provide a quality education.

Have you held office before? Pettisville School Board, since 1995.

Scott Rupp

Education: Graduated from Pettisville in 1992 and Taylor University in Upland in 1996.

Family: Wife is Laura, three sons, David (sophomore at Indiana Wesleyan University), Matt (senior at Pettisville) and Nathan (sophomore at Pettisville).

Age: 46

Civic Organizations: Pettisville Man Cave Ministries.

Why are you running for office? As a lifelong resident of Pettisville, I care about the community and I want to make a difference serving in this great community.

Why should people vote for you? I love the Pettisville community and want it to stay strong. One of the best ways to do this is to help keep the school at the highest standards.

What are your two main goals if elected? I want to be an advocate for the people, be open to making changes and promote the values that have shaped Pettisville into a great school.

Have you held office before? I have not held an office before.

Eric Rychener

Education: Pettisville High School, Owens Community College.

Family: Wife, Amber, son, Colton, and daughters, Shelby and Bristol.

Age: 35

Civic Organizations: Pettisville P.A.R.C. Board

Why are you running for office? To be a public servant to the community and to be a new voice and mind to the community.

Why should people vote for you? Because I feel the community is looking for a change and could be the type of change they are looking for.

What are your two main goals, if elected? To help solve some ongoing issues and help maintain an excellent school district.

Have you held office before? No.

Pam Skates

Education: Pettisville High School, BA in management from Adrian College.

Family: Husband, Jerry, and children, Jordan and Baden.

Age: 45

Civic Organizations: FFA Alumni member, volunteer as Pettisville basketball statistician, with Friendship Days and Tedrow Mennonite Church.

Why are you running for office: I want Pettisville to continue to be a place for students to excel and staff to enjoy going to work. I want to see continued growth for both students and staff.

Why should people vote for you? I am willing to ask questions and seek answers so that I can understand and explain to others. I encourage transparency and openness.

What are your two main goals, if elected? To be a liaison for the community. To promote open communication for the good of the students, staff and community.

Have you held office before? No.