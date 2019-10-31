Five vying for Archbold Council

In Archbold, there are five candidates running for three spots on the village council. Incumbents Kevin D. Eicher and Kevin L. Morton are joined on the ballot by Karla C. Ball, Michael Dijak, and Monica M. Miller. (Michael Dijak did not return a questionnaire to the Expositor.)

Karla Ball

Family: Douglas Ball, spouse, and two adult sons

Age:

Education: Wauseon High School, 1985

Civic organizations: Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees, 2012-current (past president); Black Swamp Arts Council Board, 2012-current.

Why are you running for office? I am running for Archbold Village Council because of my interest and appreciation for our community. I hope to bring a positive perspective and voice of reason to the office.

Why should people vote for you? I ask for support from our residents because I will be an advocate and sound decision-maker for our people and businesses.

What are your two main goals, if elected? My intentions as a Council member would be to make conscientious decisions based on my thorough review of the facts. I have no agenda, and feel that working together with the other Council members will result in positive and continued prosperity for Archbold.

Have you held office before? This is my first time running for a local political office.

Kevin Eicher

Education: Archbold High School

Family: wife, Lynne; sons David, Michael; daughter Teresa; six grandkids.

Age: 64

Civic organizations: past Rotary president, past Paul Harris ( rotary), past Methodist church board member

Why are you running for office? To continue to serve the community. Keep Archbold a better place to live.

Why should people vote for you? This is the end of my third term, and the experience I have on the village problems.

What are your two main goals, if elected? Keep Archbold a better place to live. Listen to what the people have question on.

Have you held office before? Yes this is my last year of the third term.

Monica Miller

Family: Zach Miller, husband. Brady, freshman at Archbold and Lillian, third grade at Archbold.

Age:40

Education: Hillsdale College, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Civic Organizations: Beauty Comes from the HeartVolunteer, Archbold Parks and Rec volunteer coach, Archbold schools parent volunteer, Archbold Community Meal volunteer

Why are you running for political office? I have been searching for a way to serve the Archbold community at large. Village Council offers me an opportunity to work with the people who call the same place home that I do, and to build relationships that, in turn, build a community we can all benefit from.

Why should people vote for you? I believe in fostering relationships and being transparent with the citizens of Archbold. They will always find an open mind and a willingness to listen with me.

What are your two main goals if elected? – My goal is to understand the decisions that involve the community and move towards goals that can be representative of the whole of Archbold. I will do this by understanding the thought process behind the decision, reviewing it, listening to the concerns of citizens, and offering suggestions when necessary.

The Archbold community is definitely something that we can be proud of. I’d like to maintain the amazing attributes that make our town the place we all love to call home.

Have you held office before? This will be my first time to serve the public.

Kevin Morton

Education: 1981 Graduate of Archbold High School BS, Organizational Administration, Miami University

Family: Wife Claire, son Gavin, son Garrett and his wife Courtney, and two grandchildren.

Age: 56

Civic Organizations: Archbold Park Board, Fairlawn Retirement Community Board president, Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce past board member, Member of Archbold United Methodist Church

Why are you running for office? I am blessed to live in this community! I am passionate about serving Archbold and maintaining the high standards in all areas of Village government established over the years.

Why should people vote for you? I have a proven track record of serving, with a focus on fiscal responsibility and always considering the residents and businesses of Archbold before any outside interests.

What are your two main goals if elected? 1) Continue to update our infrastructure in order to avoid emergencies in the future due to age or possible business opportunities. 2) Seek creative ways to deal with the traffic we currently see along with expected increases in the future by rail, truck, and passenger vehicles.

Have you held office before? Archbold Village Council is the only elected office I have held.