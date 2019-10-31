Four vying for Royalton Twp. trustee

There is a four-person race for trustee in Royalton Township. Andrew Harris, Merlin McCabe, John W. O’Neil, and Neil Shaw are running for one open seat. Incumbent William Clare Smith is not on the ballot. (Merlin McCabe did not return a questionnaire to the Expositor.)

Andrew Harris

Family: Wife – Jamie (Pinkelman) Harris; Children- Brantly Harris and Isla Harris.

Age: 34

Education: Pike Delta York High school graduate

Civic Organization: N/A

Why are you running for political office? I am running for office to serve the people of Royalton township, vote with their interests in mind, and use my hard work ethic to the advantage of the township where needed. My family moved to our forever home in Royalton township three years ago, and I am eager to be involved in the betterment of our community.

Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I have a strong work ethic and a team mentality to get things done in coordination with the other trustees and the fiscal officer. I have experience plowing snow and salting, and am more than willing to lend a hand to keep the roads safe for the members of the community.

What are your two main goals, if elected? My two main goals are to, first, improve the road maintenance and conditions in the winter months to keep the roads safe for our residents, school buses, and Fire and EMS personnel. My second goal is to assist the Lyons Royalton Fire Department in any improvements they shall need to keep running a top notch fire and EMS station so our residents have the best service possible.

Have you held office before? I have never held office but am eager to start serving the community through local government.

John W. O’Neil

Family: Married to Kathleen 27 years; children: Kaylee O’Neil Boulay (Josh) and Keegan O’Neil

Age: 64

Education: University of Toledo, Associate Degree in Business Management

Civic Organizations: Treasurer for St. Caspar Knights of Columbus, member of the Sons of American Legion, and member of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Why are you running for political office? I received a call from the outgoing trustee urging me to seek the position being vacated by him. I am concerned for the residents of Royalton Township and wish to improve certain aspects of the township.

Why should people vote for you? My previous experience in public office, successfully working with other officials resolving issues.

What are your two main goals, if elected? Supporting and maintaining the outstanding condition of the Lyons Royalton Fire Department. Improve a deteriorating road and roadside drainage in the township.

Have you held office before? I held the position of councilman for the Village of Lyons for two terms or a total of eight years.

Neil Shaw

Wife: Melissa Shaw

Age: 33

Education: Associates Degree from Northwest State in Mechatronics – industrial maintenance.

Civic organizations: Co-chair, Fulton County Ducks Unlimited, Zion United Brethren Church.

Why are you running for political office? As a lifelong resident of Royalton Township, I feel that I can bring my working knowledge of local government to the township while continuing to make Royalton Township the great place it is to live and raise a family.

Why should people vote for you? Royalton Township voters will get the dedication and passion that I bring to everything I do. I will give them the knowledge and experience that I have gained serving on Council while providing my extensive career experience in maintenance specializing project management, conflict resolution, and problem solving.

What are your two main goals, if elected? If elected trustee, the goals I have are to continue to be a good steward to the community’s tax dollars. I would like to continue to improve the road and drainage infrastructure while providing the best possible services to the township community.

Have you held office before? Yes, Lyons Village Council, 2016-current.