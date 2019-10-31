Brackman indicted by federal court

The Delta man arrested in July for making online sexual advances toward an Iowa teenager was indicted in federal court Oct. 23 on a related charge.

The U.S. District Court in Toledo indicted Kyle Brackman, 25, on coercion and enticement of a minor, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman. The indictment also carries a presumption of detention.

If found guilty, Brackman faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years to life, a maximum fine of $250,000, designation as a sex offender, and supervision for five years to life upon release from prison.

He currently awaits arraignment in federal district court. He remains incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio near Stryker.

The federal court filed a complaint Aug. 7 charging Brackman with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession or distribution of child pornography, and coercion or enticement. He was arrested in July for conversing in a sexual manner online with a 15-year-old female student at Nashua-Plainfield High School in Nashua, Iowa, via Google Hangouts between Nov. 29 and Dec. 18 in 2017.

The correspondence included Brackman crudely suggesting various sexual acts between him and the student, each sharing images of their genitalia, and Brackman telling the teenager he loved her.

On Dec. 20 of that year, NPHS Principal Scott Striegel notified the local police department and Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent Michael McVey of the online communication.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the investigation in May of 2019.

Brackman’s defense attorney Martin Mohler, has filed a motion to have Brackman’s competency evaluated. Mohler did not return a call for comment.