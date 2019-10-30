Candy buy-back for troops slated

This Halloween, trick-or-treaters can swap candy for cash while supporting troops serving overseas.

On Monday, Nov. 4, 6-7 p.m., children can bring bags of unopened Halloween candy to Dental Excellence at either 101 Adrian St., Delta, or 875 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon. Dental Excellence will pay one dollar per pound of candy, up to $10, and will give away $50 to the individual who donates the most candy overall. Additional care items such as scarves, small stuffed animals, socks, lip balm, DVDs and CDs, and letters of appreciation will also be accepted.

Dental Excellence will donate all candy to Operation Gratitude for distribution to service men and women deployed in harm’s way. Last year, Dental Excellence collected over 250 pounds of candy for U.S. troops.

Dental Excellence is also encouraging schools to get involved and is awarding $100 for the school with the most candy dropped off by its students.

“We love the idea of keeping children’s teeth clean and healthy while bringing a smile to our troops,” said Dr. Michael Carpenter, Dental Excellence Group founder and CEO. “We’re planning a fun event with snacks, games, crafts, and an opportunity for children to meet a real soldier.”

Operation Gratitude is a national non-profit organization created to lift morale by sending care packages to U.S. troops stationed around the world. The organization encourages anyone who has a family member or friend deployed overseas to request a care package on the Operation Gratitude website at www.OperationGratitude.com.

For additional information on the candy buyback program, visit happy-dentistry.com.