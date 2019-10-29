Grand jury indicts 9 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Shawn E. Simpkins, 50, of Adrian, Mich., was indicted on one count of robbery. On or about Sept. 16, 2019, he allegedly attempted to inflict or threaten physical harm on another while committing a theft offense.

Joseph T. Cox, 38, of Swanton was indicted on five counts of violating a protection order. On or about Sept. 10, 2019, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order issued against him.

Troy L. Johnson, 53, of Delta was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of failure to stop after an accident, and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Aug. 14, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle. He also allegedly failed to immediately stop his motor vehicle at the scene of an accident or collision and remain at the scene until he provided the police with his personal identifying information. Finally, he allegedly impaired his motor vehicle’s availability in an official investigation.

Jonathon L. Rufenacht, 25, of Archbold was indicted on one count of theft and one count of tampering with records. On or about Jan. 6, 2019, to April 15, 2019, he allegedly stole services valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, and allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity.

Melissa N. Davis, formerly known as Melissa N. McGuire, 38, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of assault, three counts of resisting arrest, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering. On or about Oct. 6, 2019, she allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two police officers while in the performance of their official duties. She also allegedly resisted or interfered with the lawful arrest of herself.

Joshua D. Elek, 23, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession drugs. On or about Aug. 3, 2019, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Michael A. Miller, 23, of Metamora was indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about Sept., 1, 2019, to Oct. 8, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner. He also allegedly possessed cocaine and allegedly used a credit card unlawfully to obtain property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

David A. Connin, 34, of Delta was indicted on two counts of trafficking in marijuana, one count of trafficking in cocaine, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of hashish. On or about Jan. 25, 2019, to April 18, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell marijuana and cocaine. He also allegedly possessed marijuana, cocaine, and hashish.

Austin J. Bueter, 26, of Wauseon was indicted on two counts of vandalism, one count of retaliation, one count of intimidation, and one count of criminal damaging or endangering. On or about May 22, 2019, to Oct. 15, 2019, he allegedly caused physical harm to two properties in amounts of more than $1,000 and damaged a pickup truck. He also allegedly, by force or unlawful threat of harm to a person, retaliated against a public servant, party official or attorney involved in a criminal proceeding. Finally, he allegedly, by force or unlawful threat to harm a person, or by using a false or fraudulent writing with malicious purpose or in bad faith, attempted to influence or intimidate a public servant, party official or witness in the discharge of that person’s duty.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.