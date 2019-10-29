Chemical spill exercise planned in Fayette

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Fayette Local School District will stage a full-scale exercise designed to evaluate response procedures in the event of a chemical spill scenario.

The drill is part of the district’s larger emergency management training initiative, coordinated by a team of administrators, faculty, staff and Emergency Response Agencies. Fayette Local School District will be simulating a chemical leak during the rehearsal drill. No chemicals or products will be used during the rehearsal drill to endanger the students or staff members.

The exercise will take place from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in and around the school and the Nazarene Church. All or portions of these buildings and streets will be restricted access areas, and all employees, students, and visitors who are not participants in the exercise will be prohibited from entering or remaining in the buildings until the exercise concludes.

Significant communication will be used to inform all members of the school district, community and visitors that an exercise is in progress.

If you have any questions about the full-scale exercise, please contact Superintendent Angie Belcher at abelcher@fayettesch.org or 419-237-2573.