Forum slated for entrepreneurship

Northwest State Community College in Archbold will host its 6th Annual Entrepreneurship Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-noon, in the Voinovich Auditorium.

The free event is open to all residents of Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Williams counties with an idea, concept or business plan, as well as those who simply want to enjoy the presentations and discussion.

The forum provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region and to network with those experts. Panelists include: Floyd Culver, president/CEO, Chamber of Commerce, Defiance County; Matt Gilroy, executive director, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation; Joel Miller, executive director, Chamber of Commerce, and April Welch, executive director, Economic Development, Henry County; Paulding County: Jerry Zielke, executive director, Economic Development, Paulding County; Megan Hausch, executive director, Economic Development, Williams County; Lisa Becher, business faculty, State of Ohio Small Business Development Center advisor, local business owner Northwest State Community College; Dave Dorner, mentor and consultant to start-up businesses, former director at Rocket Ventures, executive director, Oregon, Ohio, Economic Development; Dave Figley, commercial lender, First Federal Bank; Brandon Gerken, SBA lending manager, The State Bank and Trust Co.; Ray Meiers, intellectual property attorney, Black, McCuskey, Souers and Arbaugh LPA; Adam Salon, partner, Entrepreneurial Services, JumpStart|NextTech Ohio.

Three awards of $250 in funding will be awarded to presenters, courtesy of JumpStart|NextTech Ohio, First Federal Bank, and The State Bank and Trust Company.

“Small business is so important to local community development and growth. Quite simply, it is the backbone of our economy,” said Lisa Becher, NSCC business faculty. “Our goal is to empower individuals and break down the barriers that stop people from starting down the path of business ownership. The team can assist with patents, legal structure, funding, available space and other needs.”

Registration is required. Call Lisa Becher at 419-267-1264 or email lbecher@NorthwestState.edu.