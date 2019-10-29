OSU Extension offers mindfulness class

The Fulton County OSU Extension will hold “Mindfulness Basics,” a free class designed to equip healthy adults with practice and skills to strengthen the mind and body, Friday, Nov. 1, 9-10 a.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Highway 108, in Wauseon.

The class also promotes holistic health and welness. Lucas County OSU Extension Educator Patrice Powers-Barker will discuss effective breathing, imagery, and progressive muscle relaxation. She’ll also explore decreased stress, improved attention, and increased relationship satisfaction.

Registration is required by Thursday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 419-337-9210 or email seiler.58@ extension.