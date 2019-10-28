FCCC names Students of Month

Four County Career Center in Archbold has announced that Samantha Brink and Cole Karcsak, both from Wauseon High School, are Students of the Month.

Samantha is the daughter of Aaron and Patricia Brink, and is a senior in the Floral Design program. She is a member of FFA and Drug Free Clubs of America. She plans to attend Northwest State Community College after graduation and major in business.

Cole is the son of Kim Radtke and Keith Karcsak, and is a senior in the Computer Design/3D Modeling program. He is a member of Skills USA, and is on the FCCC Honor Roll. After Cole graduates, he plans to attend Northwest State Community College and major in computer aided drafting.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-2020 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.