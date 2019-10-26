Craft show to benefit Sparrow’s Nest

The 13th Homemade Craft Show & Lunch will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a wonderful selection of homemade crafts and gifts to buy for someone you love, or for yourself.

There will be homemade soup, sandwiches and pie with lunch from 11 a.m. until gone. Homemade crafts include baked goods and candy, baby items, tie blankets, purses, 16-inch and 18-inch doll clothes, woven rugs, chalk couture, custom jewelry, homemade greeting cards, fairy gardens, aprons and bags, animal prints and cards, dog scarves, wood crafts and signs, glass etching, holiday décor and gifts, microwave bowl covers, Bless Tissue Jars and more.

This year, the show will be in the new building at the Shiloh Christian Union Church Family Life Center, at the back of the church. The church is located at 2100 County Road 5, Delta.

Profits benefit Sparrow’s Nest Women’s Shelter.