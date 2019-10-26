MU offers new scholarship

Top students from each of Ohio’s 88 counties will be selected to receive Miami University’s new Governor’s Scholarship, an award that will cover recipients’ full tuition and fees beginning with the 2020 academic year.

“This new scholarship affirms our dedication to educating Ohio’s students and affording them the global education, leadership opportunities and innovative learning experiences offered at Miami.” said Bethany Perkins, director of admission at Miami.

Miami’s four-year graduation rate ranks No. 1 among public universities in Ohio and No. 21 among public universities nationally.

For priority consideration, students should apply to Miami by Dec. 1; no additional scholarship application is necessary. Scholarships will be based primarily on academic performance, but financial need also will be considered.