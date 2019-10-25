Sauder Village offers end-of-season events

Filled with unique artistry, toe-tapping music, and hands-on craft activities, Sauder Village in Archbold will hold the Explore the Crafts and 33rd Annual Woodcarver’s Show and Sale on Oct. 26-27 in Founder’s Hall.

The events will mark the last weekend of the village’s 2019 regular season.

Woodcarvers from throughout the Midwest will gather at the Woodcarver’s Show and Sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Included will be exhibit tables of woodcarvings and supplies representing artists and suppliers from the tri-state region. Guests will have a chance to see the artists and purchase their works, and can learn more about the traditional art form through various demonstrations. Some of the exhibitor specialties will include hand-crafted wildlife, fish, birds, caricatures, bowls, plaques, ornaments, pens, and more. There will also be items from artists specializing in scroll saw work, relief carving, woodturning, and chip carving.

Wes Linenkugal and his band will offer special performances of lively music.

“We are pleased to have guest carver Floyd Rhadigan of Clinton, Mich., and so many other talented carvers joining us for our woodcarver’s event this fall,” said Kim Krieger, media relations.

A show-only admission is $8.

​On Saturday, only in the village, guests can enjoy a variety of hands-on activities and special demonstrations as part of the Explore the Crafts event. Craftsmen will share their talents while allowing guests to explore their own creativity. Visitors can try pottery, basket making, printing, weaving, and making a tin icicle. They’ll have the opportunity to decorate a birdhouse, build with wooden planks, and help assemble a wooden bucket puzzle in the Coopers Shop. Other hands-on activities will include decorating a cake tester in the broom shop, yarn dying demonstrations, blacksmithing activities for an extra fee, and writing with a quill pen.

Chain saw carving demonstrations will be held Saturday on the village green. Tony Burroughs of Tony’s Carvings will create masterpieces with his chain saw; a few carvings will be raffled off.

For more information, phone 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.