Canadian company buys Delta land

A Canadian steel distributor has purchased land in Fulton County.

Nova Tube and Steel LLC paid $767,900 for property at 8661 County Road H in rural Delta near a shortline railroad, according to county real estate records. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company’s website describes it as a steel processing, manufacturing, and distribution center using steel coil. The company has nine locations in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and services the automotive, agriculture, construction, and transportation industries, among others.

Fulton County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Matt Gilroy confirmed the steel distributor’s property purchase, which the corporation has designated “Project Tons,” but declined further comment. Nova Tube and Steel President Scott Jones did not return a request for comment.

The company is not the first from Canada to plant roots in Fulton County. NatureFresh, of Leamington, Ontario, broke ground on State Route 109 in 2015 to build its 175-acre greenhouse facility. The Village of Delta later annexed the facility.