The Sound presenting concert

The Sound, a family gospel music group, will present a concert at the Zion United Methodist Church in Wauseon on Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m., at the church on County Road 11 between County Roads D and E, 2 ½ miles south of Airport Highway.

Originally a quartet based out of Houston, Texas, The Sound currently includes Rob Mills and his two sons, Levi and Jacob. The Sound has a long history in Gospel music. Throughout the 1980s, The Sound’s lineup contained many southern Gospel favorites like Pat Hoffmaster (The Blackwood Brothers), Scott Fowler (Legacy 5, The Cathedrals), Jeff Chapman (The Kingdom Heirs), Rick Strickland (The Singing Americans, J.D. Sumner and the Stamps), Frank Seamens (Legacy 5), Terry Davis (The Florida Boys), and Mike Presnell (Perfect Heart), among others. The Sound then became a trio with Rob Mills as the lead singer from 1990-92.

Rob Mills has written songs for some of today’s top gospel artists, like Gold City, Mercy’s Mark, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, and the Mark Trammel Quartet. The Sound has performed or will be performing at such venues as Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, The Smoky Mountain Opry, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel, and the Music City Show Cruise.

The Sound is family harmony, quality musicianship, great songs, and fun. The group’s final single off of their debut album, “Past to Present,” 24th on the Singing News Top 80 chart for May 2019.

There is no admission charge but a freewill offering will be taken. There will be a light meal following the concert. For more information, call 419-867-1528.