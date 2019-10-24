National Magic Week proclaimed in Wauseon

A proclamation was recently signed by Mayor Kathy Huner marking Oct. 25-31 as National Magic Week in Wauseon.

National Magic Week is traditionally the last seven days of October. The purpose of National Magic Week is to celebrate the charitable work done by Society of American Magicians assemblies and members.

The roots of National Magic Week date back of 90 years. In the summer of 1927, less than one year after the death of Harry Houdini, a Houdini Day was established. An official sanction of Houdini Day was sought and then a friend of Houdini’s requested and obtained permission from Mrs. Houdini to proclaim Oct. 31 as National Magic Day in his honor.

It wasn’t long before National Magic Day became National Magic Week.

As a member of the Society of American Magicians, Dr. Kennth Ladd, resident magician at the Magic Corner, 113 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, will be oberserving magic week. A special event is planned each day.