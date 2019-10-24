Chesterfield Twp. ends Wauseon fire aid

Wauseon City Council learned during a brief meeting held Monday that Chesterfield Township has passed on renewing a service contract with the city fire department.

In his regular report, Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the township decided to discontinue the department’s coverage of 3 1/2 square miles in its southern portion as of Jan. 1. Sluder said the department will still offer mutual aid to the area.

Chesterfield Township Trustee Clark Emmons said Tuesday that that portion of the township will be covered by the Lyons Royalton and Morenci, Mich., fire departments due to their proximity. He said those departments already cover the majority of the township.

“The response times are better,” Emmons said.

Sluder said the department will meet Nov. 7 with other Fulton County townships under its service.

The council meeting began with Police Chief Kevin Chittenden swearing in Kaleb Torbet as a newly-designated sergeant.

A Tree Commission report was tabled due to the absence of Councilor Rick Frey, a commission member. The written report of an Oct. 9 meeting mentioned that participants at the Frisbee golf course in Reighard Park are requesting the relocation of two trees that hinder their activities.

In department reports:

• Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported a Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop-off locations will be at the police station, 230 Clinton St.; Walmart, 485 E. Airport Hwy.; and Rite-Aid Pharmacy, 1496 N. Shoop Ave.

Chittenden said the department received 11 applications for a patrol officer test scheduled Nov. 2.

He said the department’s 3rd Annual Christmas for Kids event is accepting applications at the police station. He said it will be held Dec. 14, and the department hopes to surpass the number of participants last year.

Chittenden reminded citizens to be cautious drivers during Trick or Treat, to be held Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

• Public Service Director Keith Torbet said street striping has been completed. He said city roadways that were striped as recently as a couple of years ago, such as Linfoot Street and Shoop Avenue, were not included in the project. He said street striping may be updated every other year.

Torbet said the city met with DGL Consulting Engineers of Maumee, Ohio, to get preliminary cost estimates for rebuilding water and sewer lines on West Chestnut Street and South Brunell Street. He said the city may break the project into smaller, more manageable increments, which would be completed by 2023-24.

The city also met with Arcadis, a Toledo consulting firm, regarding repair of a city retention pond, and wants to rebuild a 1921 pump house at the city’s reservoir, to use in cases of emergency.

“We don’t use it on a regular basis but we still want to have it available,” Torbet told Council members.

In response to an inquiry by Council President Jeff Stiriz, he said city sidewalk repair is anticipated in November, weather permitting. Otherwise, it will be held in early April of 2020, Torbet said.

He advised north-side city residents that brush pick-up will end on Friday, Oct. 25, and south-side residents that their brush pick-up ends next week.

• Law Director Tom McWatters III said a final version of the city’s draft policies and procedures manual is expected to reach the city’s Personnel Committee for review this week.

Council members approved the third reading of an ordinance to amend Section 377.04 of the city’s codified ordinances regarding low speed, under-speed, utility, and mini truck vehicles. The ordinance will take effect in 30 days.

The council also approved a liquor permit for Warrior Wings LLC, a restaurant scheduled to open in December at the intersection of Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street.

