Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Oct. 24: Steamed franks (low salt alternative, chicken breast), macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, mixed fruit, juice.

Friday, Oct. 25: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, yogurt.

Monday, Oct. 28: Ham loaf (low salt alternative, meatloaf, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, fresh oranges.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cream style corn, mixed fresh fruit.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Oct. 24: 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball; 1 p.m., Golf card game.

Monday, Oct. 28: 8:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., Games from the Brain Game Box; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Music by Jaclyn O’Neil; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

COUNTY

Parkinson’s Support Group

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m., St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold. Open to those with Parkinson’s and similar neurological diseases, their caregivers, family, and friends. For information, call Bonnie Lauber, 419-445-9516.

WAUSEON

SAL breakfast

Sons of the American Legion Breakfast Buffet, Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30-11 a.m., Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. All-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, make your own toast. Coffee, milk, orange juice. $9/adults; $8/seniors; $7/veterans; $6/ages 8-12; under 8 free with paid adult.

Special needs program

Sarah Jones Ph.D., professor of special education, presents the final of a three-part series on the subject at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Christ United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 215 N. Fulton St. Explore behavioral and learning issues and positive strategies.

Organ recital/hymn sing

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of Shoop Avenue and Leggett Street. Steve Basselman presents classical and contemporary arrangements and congregation singing. A freewill offering will be taken.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Oct. 24: St. Luke’s hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

The Sound concert

The Sound, a family gospel music group, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, County Road 11 between County Roads D and E. Free admission but freewill offering. Light meal. For information, call 419-867-1528.

Building permit class

Learn what is required to obtain a building permit. Free event hosted by Michael Rudey, Wood County building official. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 3-4:30 p.m., Wauseon Fire Dept. training room, 230 Clinton St. second floor. For information, call 419-335-5041.

Fall Harvest Bazaar

Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 215 N. Fulton St. Luncheon, hand-crafted items. Baked steak or chicken dinner.

Mother/Daughter tea

Girls Christian Fellowship of Wauseon High School annual fall Mother/Daughter Tea, Monday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in the cafeteria. All GCF members and their mothers, honorary board members, past board presidents, and former GCF/Y-Team members invited. Light snacks and entertainment.

BERKEY

Swiss steak dinner

Thursday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m., Berkey Congregational Church, 12036 Sylvania-Metamora Road. Swiss steak, sides, desserts, beverages. Adults/$9; children’s prices available. Dine in or carry out.

DELTA

Kids’ Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, Oct. 26, noon-2 p.m., Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main St. Hot dogs, popcorn, apple cider, Happy the Clown, costume contest, cart races, coloring contest, crafts, fingerprinting by Delta police. Bring a pair of used eyeglasses for Lions Club donation and receive free pumpkin.

Craft show/lunch

Homemade Craft Show & Lunch, Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Christian Union Church Family Life Center, 2100 County Road 5. Craft show items too numerous to mention. Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until gone. All profits benefit Sparrows Nest Women’s Shelter.

Christmas Contata

Join a community choir to perform a Christmas Contata on Dec. 8 at First Church of God, Wauseon, and Dec. 15 at Delta Church of Christ. All October practices Mondays at 6 p.m. For information, call Phil at 419-966-9862 or Nancy at 419-966-9879.

